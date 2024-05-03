Attorney General's Office denies closing investigation into Cecilia Dapaah's case

General News of Friday, 3 May 2024

Isaac Wilberforce Mensah, spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office, has refuted claims that the office halted investigations into the Cecilia Abena Dapaah scandal.



This follows the office's advice to the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) against pursuing money laundering investigations into the former Sanitation Minister's affairs.



The Attorney General's decision was based on the conclusion that the Office of the Special Prosecutor's request to EOCO lacked foundation for initiating money laundering probes into Cecilia Dapaah’s activities.



In an interview on Citi FM, Mr. Mensah clarified that the office's advice didn't signify the closure of investigations. He emphasized that the Attorney General's office remained committed to probing the matter and that police investigations were ongoing.



"What the AG has done is not to close any door for investigation. We have not closed any door for investigation. The AG has indicated already that the police are investigating this matter," he said.



"Even most of the documents that the OSP relied on for its investigations were documents procured from the police or obtained from the Ghana Police Service. So how has the AG or the Office of the AG by this letter closed investigations. It is thus certainly not what the letter sought to suggest," Mr. Mensah added.