Attorney-General to end ambulance procurement trial involving Ato Forson

General News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Attorney-General has expressed an intention to file a nolle prosequi to discontinue the prosecution of Dr. Sylvester Anemana, a former Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, in the trial related to the alleged causing of financial loss in the purchase of 200 ambulances between 2014 and 2016, Graphic Online reports.



Dr. Anemana, along with the Minority Leader and former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, and businessman Richard Jakpa, faces charges of wilfully causing financial loss to the state and other related offenses.



The decision to file a nolle prosequi comes amid Dr. Anemana's illness, and he is currently receiving treatment in India after the court permitted him to travel. The court has allowed testimony through video link due to his unavailability for the trial. In response to the Attorney-General's intention, the court directed Mr. Jakpa, the third accused person, to open his defense. The trial is set to continue on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.



The prosecution alleges that the accused caused financial loss to the state in a deal to purchase 200 ambulances, with 10 of them being delivered defective, leading to the charges against them.