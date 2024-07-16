Auditor-General seeks missing GH¢1.34M worth of condoms and contraceptives

General News of Tuesday, 16 July 2024

The Auditor-General is actively pursuing a driver, Joe Gyaten, who failed to deliver approximately three million male condoms and other contraceptives valued at GH¢1.34 million to the Regional Medical Stores (RMS) in the Eastern Region.



According to a report by Graphic Online, Gyaten was responsible for transporting the contraceptives, including 120,000 vials of Depo-Provera, on August 22, 2022, but the



items never reached their destination. As of today, he has not accounted for the missing goods, prompting the Auditor-General to initiate efforts to recover the funds as per Section 96 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).



This incident was detailed in the Auditor-General’s latest report on public accounts of ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), which uncovered financial irregularities totaling more than GH¢2.41 billion in 2023.



The Auditor-General has directed the Ministry of Health to recover the GH¢1.34 million from the responsible delivery officer, with further investigation being conducted by the Health Intelligence Unit and the Ghana Police Service's Criminal Investigations Department.