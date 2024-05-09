Auditors urged to courageously combat wrongdoing

General News of Thursday, 9 May 2024

Auditors have been urged to exhibit courage and confront institutionalized wrongdoing in both the private and public sectors, despite potential resistance from perpetrators.



Joseph Dakora Zumasigee, President of the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) Ghana, emphasized the importance of standing against unethical conduct, especially in the face of cultural norms that may obscure such behavior, Graphic Online reports.



Speaking at the 2024 annual national Internal Audit & Governance conference in Accra, Zumasigee highlighted the theme "Beyond boundaries: Navigating new boundaries," emphasizing the challenges faced by professionals in their work, including global developmental disparities and technological gaps.



He called for a collective effort to tackle corruption and institutional infractions, noting that no single group of professionals can address the complexities of today's business environment alone. Zumasigee also urged the public to support those who speak the truth and stand up for what is right.



Zumasigee challenged auditors to think and act beyond traditional boundaries, exploring new trends, innovative strategies, and leading practices in organizational governance and internal auditing. He emphasized the importance of ongoing learning to address present challenges and remain relevant in the field.



Harriet Akua Karikari, the immediate past President of IAA, echoed the call for auditors to stay updated with global trends and adapt to new challenges, emphasizing the importance of seeking new knowledge to navigate the complexities of the present times