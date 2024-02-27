Audrey Gadzekpo urges President Akufo-Addo to reject Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

General News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, the Board Chair of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), has urged President Akufo-Addo to reject the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values bill.



According to Prof. Gadzekpo, the bill infringes upon the fundamental human rights enshrined in the Constitution, including the rights to dignity, freedom of speech and association, procession participation, academic freedom, equality, and non-discrimination.



At a press conference focusing on human rights and a rights-based approach to supporting sexual minorities in Ghana, Prof. Gadzekpo underscored the importance of upholding rights and freedoms for constitutional democracy.



She pointed out that altering these rights could put Ghana's democratic principles at risk, stressing that the issue is significant for all citizens.



Prof. Gadzekpo emphasized, “Once our pillars of democracy rest to prevent the tyranny of the majority, depending on where we find ourselves, and on any given issue, we can all experience the feeling of being minorities. The rights guarantee in the constitution is therefore our only protector from majoritarian tyranny.”



She further stated, “Human rights are not dependent on majority approval or disapproval, therefore the assertion by the proponents of the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill that because the majority of Ghanaians are allegedly in favour of the bill, justifies its passage into laws is untenable. Ghana is a secular and multi-religious country.”