Avoid mosquito bites to prevent dengue fever — Dr Gbene

Health News of Saturday, 20 July 2024

Source: GNA

Dr. Simon Gbene, Western Regional Director of Veterinary Services, has urged the public to prevent Dengue fever by avoiding mosquito bites and wearing protective clothing.



Dengue fever, spread by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, shares symptoms with malaria but is caused by a virus with no available vaccine or specific treatment.



He emphasized preventive measures such as using insect repellents, wearing long sleeves, and eliminating standing water.



The disease, which has been prevalent in some African regions, including Burkina Faso, has not yet appeared in Ghana's Western Region.



Dr. Gbene advised early medical consultation for symptom management, and Dr. Yaw Ofori Yeboah confirmed heightened regional surveillance.