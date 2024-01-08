Awutu Chief calls for review of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution to promote discipline

Regional News of Monday, 8 January 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Nifahene for Awutu Traditional Council, Nai Pobi Abuun-dam, has called on the government, parliamentarians, technocrats, and statesmen to put punitive measures in place to review the constitution to promote discipline in the country.



According to the traditional ruler, the 1992 Constitution has taken away some laws that give chiefs the power to rule their people, making them powerless to ensure discipline in their communities.



He called on the review of the 1992 constitution to give power to chiefs, which will give them the power to promote discipline in their various communities.



"The Constitution favours some and renders others powerless. Some of us chiefs are bitter about the Constitution and how all the power has been taken away from the chiefs. Things are going on in the communities, and we can do nothing about it as chiefs because we don’t have any enforcement.”



“Today they say teachers are not supposed to cane students, and that is affecting education because the kids are not learning and they know nothing can be done to them, so there should be a review of the Constitution to give some power to the Chiefs,” Nai Pobi Abuun-dam said on Rainbow Radio Accra.



He also charged the government to reintroduce the chieftaincy act called “Attend the Chief’s Call” to help empower the traditional rulers.