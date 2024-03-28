Awutu Senya East Municipal Security Council warns against false rumors of missing male genitals

Regional News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Awutu Senya East Municipal Security Council has issued a warning against spreading false rumors about missing male genitals in the municipality.



The council stated that it had received reports of residents peddling rumors that ritualists in the area could make a man's penis disappear by touching the genital area.



In a statement signed by the head of the municipal security council, Anita Love Obo Amissah, it was emphasized that these rumors had not been substantiated by any medical team. The spread of these rumors has caused fear, panic, and chaos among the residents of the municipality, prompting the council to take the matter seriously.



The council assured the public that security operatives were vigilant and working to ensure a peaceful Easter celebration. They urged residents to go about their normal activities without fear and to refrain from spreading false information that could cause unnecessary alarm.



The warning comes amidst heightened concerns over the spread of misinformation, particularly on social media platforms, and the council's statement serves as a reminder of the importance of verifying information before sharing it.