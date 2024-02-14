Awutu Senya West: NPP & NDC supporters clash over bridge construction

Politics of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Supporters from the Awutu Senya West constituency who belong to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have clashed over the planned construction of a bridge at the Awutu Akomatom community.



The NPP's parliamentary candidate, Eugene Arhin, visited the community, where the residents requested the construction of a bridge, according to the NPP constituency chairman, Paul Aidoo.



The NDC also engaged with the community last week about the construction of the bridge, and their MP, Gizella Tetteh Agbotui, promised to provide cement to begin its construction this week.



However, NPP supporters encroached on the area to begin construction, which caused tension between the two groups. Fortunately, the police arrived on time and prevented the situation from escalating.



“We came here on Sunday to campaign in the community, and they told us that they needed a bridge. We began processes, and all of a sudden, the NDC encroached on the area. The people would have told us that the NDC had promised to construct the bridge if they had indeed visited and made promises. Gizella Tetteh is the MP, and she has not constructed the bridge for them, but why is she promising to do it now?” one NPP supporter told Citi News.



“The MP Gizella Tetteh engaged the community of Akomatom in a community durbar and promised to embark on the construction of the bridge. She even gave the community 20 bags of cement, so I don’t know why Eugene Arhin is doing that, knowing very well that Gizella has started,” an NDC supporter also stated.