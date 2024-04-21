Ayeh-Paye calls for thorough investigation into train accident

Politics of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Samuel Ayeh-Paye, former Member of Parliament for Ayensuano, has demanded a comprehensive investigation into a recent train accident, expressing dissatisfaction with the notion that the sentencing of the driver involved is sufficient to close the case.



According to Citi News reports, Ayeh-Paye stressed the importance of accountability from all stakeholders, including the railway development authority and the Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL), in light of the incident involving a newly imported train during a test run on the Tema-Makapadan railway line.



The driver of the truck involved in the accident has been sentenced to six months in prison by the Juapong District Court. However, Ayeh-Paye believes that this sentencing should not mark the end of investigations, emphasizing the need for answers from all involved parties in the railway sector.



He stated, "Sentencing the driver to 6 months in prison shouldn’t end there. There must be a proper investigation to find out what happened.



There are other stakeholders; the railway development authority, who have some questions to answer because they are the regulatory body. We have the Ghana Railway Company Limited as well on why they were not able to do proper surveillance."



Ayeh-Paye highlighted specific questions that need to be addressed, such as the presence of an obstacle on the railway lines before the train was moved onto the track.



He also pointed out anomalies in the positioning of the truck involved in the accident, suggesting that it appeared as though the truck had been placed deliberately on the track.



In his view, the investigation should not be limited to the driver's actions but should encompass the broader context of the accident, including the roles and responsibilities of relevant authorities.



He urged against prematurely closing the case, emphasizing the importance of a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident.