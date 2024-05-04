Ayeh-Paye dismisses claims of NPP struggle in Ejisu by-election

Politics of Saturday, 4 May 2024

Samuel Ayeh-Paye, the former Member of Parliament for Ayensuano, has rejected claims that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) faced difficulties in retaining the Ejisu seat during the recent by-election.



The by-election was called following the passing of the Member of Parliament and Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, on March 7, 2024.



Lawyer Kwabena Boateng, representing the NPP, emerged as the victor with 27,782 votes, constituting 55.8% of the total votes cast. His main opponent, Mr. Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, who ran as an Independent Candidate after leaving the NPP, secured 21,534 votes, representing 43.3% of the total votes.



In an interview on The Big Issue on Citi TV, Ayeh-Paye disputed the notion of a struggle, stating, “If you put the two votes together, Ing. Aduomi is NPP, and Lawyer Boateng is also NPP. Putting it together, one may say the NPP had about 99.1% of the votes in Ejisu. I saw it as an internal election between NPP and NPP, two NPP members contesting.”



He expressed confidence that Aduomi, had he won, would have aligned himself with the NPP in Parliament.



Ayeh-Paye also supported the NPP National Chairman's efforts to reconcile with Aduomi's camp, emphasizing the importance of unity within the party for success in future elections.



Ayeh-Paye dismissed the notion that the NPP's electoral prospects would have been impacted if the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had participated in the by-election.



He emphasized the need for continued party cohesion and mobilization to avoid apathy in the 2024 December elections, particularly in ensuring a high voter turnout.