Ayew Afriyie heads middle belt campaign for Dr. Bawumia

Politics of Saturday, 24 February 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Effiduase Asokore, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, has been appointed as the Campaign Coordinator for the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Middle-Belt Regions comprising Ashanti, Eastern, Bono, Ahafo, Bono East and Western North Regions.



The appointment of the young energetic MP follows a similar competently executed role during the NPP primaries where his sterling performance gave the Vice President and eventual winner massive votes after coordinating the campaign for five regions in the middle belt.



Hon. Dr. Ayew Afriyie therefore comes with a huge depth of experience and will be in charge of coordinating activities for the ruling party and the Presidential Candidate as they seek to 'Break The 8' come December 7, 2024.



He will be joined by colleague MPs, Dominic Nitiwul and Hawa Koomson who have been assigned respective roles as coordinators for Northern and Coastal Belts.



The medically trained legislator has since his election into Parliament, proven his worthiness, having unprecedentedly broken the jinx of being elected unopposed as parliamentary candidate for the NPP in the Effiduase Asokore Constituency as well as scoring over 95% for Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia during the primaries.