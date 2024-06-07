Ayorkor Botchwey takes Commonwealth secretary general bid to Malaysia

Politics of Friday, 7 June 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghana's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has been actively campaigning for the position of Commonwealth secretary general, with recent visits to south-east Asia, including Malaysia, to garner support.



Her vision emphasizes unity, inclusivity, and youth empowerment within the Commonwealth.



Botchwey's engagements with high-ranking officials and diplomats aim to strengthen diplomatic ties and foster mutual cooperation, highlighting her commitment to advancing the Commonwealth's goals of economic integration and sustainable development.