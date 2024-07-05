BECE: MCE admits massive failure in some schools, calls for more action

Regional News of Friday, 5 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Rex Asanga, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Bolgatanga, has disclosed that several Junior High Schools in the Bolgatanga Municipality recorded zero per cent pass rates in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Asanga mentioned that despite challenges such as inadequate infrastructure and personnel, efforts from teachers, parents, and stakeholders could ensure that no school records zero per cent pass rates and instead achieve at least 50% pass rates.



While some schools achieved 100% pass rates in 2021 and 2023, others failed completely.



Asanga urged collaborative efforts to improve educational outcomes, expressing hope for better performance in the upcoming BECE starting July 8, 2024.