BECE has not been cancelled - WAEC clarifies

General News of Saturday, 22 June 2024

Source: Peace FM Online

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has confirmed that the Basic Education Certification Examination (BECE) has not been cancelled, contrary to social media reports.



WAEC's Head of Public Relations, John K. Kapi, assured the public that despite financial challenges, the BECE, scheduled for July, will proceed as planned.



However, he mentioned that the exams might be postponed if the government fails to release necessary funds.



WAEC faces financial constraints due to the government's free basic education policy, which covers examination fees.



Kapi emphasized the need for funds to complete preparations, including printing, transportation, and personnel payments, to ensure the exams are conducted smoothly.