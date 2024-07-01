You are here: HomeNews2024 07 01Article 1956209

Source: TIG Post

BECE to be cancelled, an extension of SHS to 6 years, proposals in Free SHS Bill

Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister for Education Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister for Education

The proposed Free SHS bill, set to be presented in parliament, aims to reform Ghana's education system by eliminating the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) as a prerequisite for secondary school entry.

Instead, the BECE will only serve as a school placement tool.

Junior high schools will be separated from basic schools and integrated into a six-year secondary education framework.

If passed, SHS certification will replace the BECE as Ghana's primary academic qualification.

The bill seeks to reintroduce a system akin to the old Middle School and Secondary School setup, ensuring a continuous six-year secondary education

