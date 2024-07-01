BECE to be cancelled, an extension of SHS to 6 years, proposals in Free SHS Bill

General News of Monday, 1 July 2024

Source: TIG Post

The proposed Free SHS bill, set to be presented in parliament, aims to reform Ghana's education system by eliminating the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) as a prerequisite for secondary school entry.



Instead, the BECE will only serve as a school placement tool.



Junior high schools will be separated from basic schools and integrated into a six-year secondary education framework.



If passed, SHS certification will replace the BECE as Ghana's primary academic qualification.



The bill seeks to reintroduce a system akin to the old Middle School and Secondary School setup, ensuring a continuous six-year secondary education