BOG has zero idea about cedi stabilization – Bridget Otoo

Ghanaian media personality Bridget Otoo has criticized the government and the Bank of Ghana (BOG) for worsening economic conditions and the depreciating cedi.

Otoo condemned the BOG's proposal to prevent foreign exchange bureaus from advertising rates outside their premises and on social media.

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam noted that market speculations harm the cedi’s value. Otoo accused the BOG of lacking effective strategies to stabilize the currency.

