You are here: HomeNews2024 10 28Article 1999562

Regional News of Monday, 28 October 2024

    

Source: 3news

Baby allegedly sold for GHC300 in Sekondi found under mysterious circumstance

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

At the police station, the baby was seen healthy and wrapped in cloth At the police station, the baby was seen healthy and wrapped in cloth

A two-week-old baby, allegedly sold for GHC300 in Nkotompo, Sekondi-Takoradi, has been found under mysterious circumstances.

Maame Esi, the mother’s elder sister, told Connect FM that the baby appeared at their doorstep around 2:00 a.m. on October 28.

She suspects someone placed the baby there at night.

At the police station, the baby was seen healthy and wrapped in cloth.

Emmanuel Bans, Nkotompo's Unit Committee Chairman, mentioned a bag containing baby food and a note was left with the baby, though details of the note remain confidential as police continue their investigation.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment