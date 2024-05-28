Bagbin denies secret meeting with Akufo-Addo in Dubai

General News of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has denied allegations made by former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu, claiming Bagbin met secretly with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in Dubai in 2021 before the rejection of the 2022 budget.



In a statement from the Office of the Speaker, Bagbin called on Amidu to retract his statements and issue an apology. The statement warned that if Amidu fails to do so, the Speaker will take all necessary actions to protect his reputation.



"The said publication is false, baseless and unfounded, and should be treated with the contempt it deserves," the statement read.



The Speaker requested Amidu to withdraw his statements and apologize within seven days, with the same prominence as the original allegations. Failure to comply will result in the Speaker pursuing all available avenues to vindicate his name.



"The failure of Mr. Amidu to adhere to this request would leave the Rt. Hon. Speaker to no other option that to take all steps necessary within his rights to vindicate his name," the statement concluded.



