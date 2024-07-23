Bagbin is the worst Speaker under Fourth Republic – Osei Bempah

Politics of Tuesday, 23 July 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Kwame Osei Hweree Bempah, a member of the NPP Communications Team, has criticized Alban Bagbin as the worst Speaker of Parliament in Ghana’s Fourth Republic.



Bempah accused Bagbin of becoming intolerant and lacking objectivity.



This followed Bagbin’s expulsion of Sefwi Wiawso MP, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, for perceived rudeness during a discussion on Supreme Court nominations.



Bempah claimed Bagbin, once admired for his objectivity, has become unpredictable and power-drunk since becoming Speaker in 2021. He urged Bagbin to be more accommodating and to remember he is no longer an MP participating in debates.