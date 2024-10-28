Bagbin rejects Supreme Court writ on vacant seats ruling, returns documents

Politics of Monday, 28 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, has directed the return of a Supreme Court process attempted to be served on Parliament’s Legal Services Office.



This action was taken after three Supreme Court bailiffs attempted to serve the process on October 16, 2024, following an initial attempt on October 15, 2024.



Read full articlesigned by Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, the Deputy Clerk of Parliament, the Speaker’s decision is grounded in the Constitution, particularly Article 117, which grants members of Parliament immunity from such legal processes while performing their duties.



The document addressed to the Registrar of the Supreme Court cites several constitutional articles, asserting Parliament's jurisdictional stance.



"The Rt. Hon. Speaker notes that the attempted service is contrary to Article 117 of the 1992 Constitution and the circular issued by Her Ladyship Justice Cyra Pamela C.A. Koranteng (JA)," the letter states, underscoring the Speaker’s position that such attempts to serve judicial processes breach Parliamentary immunity provisions.



This immunity was further emphasized in a July circular from the Judicial Secretary, which clarified that MPs are protected under Article 118 of the Constitution, allowing them immunity from legal processes and arrest while on duty.



According to the circular referenced in the letter, titled “Enforcement of Articles 117 and 118 of the Constitution - immunity from service of process and arrest”, all court registrars were reminded of these provisions, reinforcing the stance taken by the Speaker in returning the documents.



"Consequently, the Rt. Hon. Speaker has directed the return of the attached processes for your necessary action," Djietror's letter concludes, reiterating Parliament's assertion of its constitutional rights.



This directive highlights an ongoing legal friction between Ghana's judiciary and Parliament over the interpretation of parliamentary immunities, underscoring the delicate balance of powers within Ghana's constitutional framework.