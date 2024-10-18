Bagbin turned upside down intentions of framers of the Constitution to declare seats vacant – Gabby

Politics of Friday, 18 October 2024

Source: 3news

Gabby Otchere-Darko, a prominent member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has criticized Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin for declaring four parliamentary seats vacant, arguing it undermines the framers' intentions of the 1992 Constitution.



Otchere-Darko claims that Bagbin’s decision denies MPs the right to change party affiliations for future contests without losing their seats.



This ruling has drawn broader criticism, with University of Ghana’s Prof. Ransford Gyampo asserting that only the High Court can declare seats vacant, citing Article 99 of the Constitution.



Gyampo also argued that Bagbin's move stifles representation and disrupts parliamentary work.