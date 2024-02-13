Bagbin urges EC to conduct 2024 elections with integrity, transparency, trust

Politics of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mr. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to conduct the upcoming 2024 general election with a focus on integrity, transparency, and public trust.



Speaking at the Eighth Harmattan School of the University for Development Studies in Tamale, under the theme "Accountable Governance, Violent Extremism, and the 2024 Elections," Mr. Bagbin emphasized the importance of prioritizing the will and safety of voters, as well as ensuring the stability of the country.



Addressing the EC, Mr. Bagbin stressed the need for transparency in electoral processes and integrity in voter registration to instill public trust. He urged the Commissioners and all staff, both permanent and temporary, to consider the sanctity of the electoral process, voter safety, political party protection, and national stability.



Additionally, the Speaker called on political parties to adhere to the rules and regulations governing the voting process, emphasizing the collective responsibility in nation-building. He highlighted the relevance of the chosen theme in the context of recent events in the sub-region, including military coup d'états and instances of extremism, which demanded careful examination of their causes.



Mr. Bagbin attributed challenges leading to military interventions to a lack of accountability in leadership, emphasizing that accountable governance required transparency in decision-making and access to information. Quoting American actor Mike Erwin, he stated that exhibiting accountability over time builds trust.



The Speaker underscored the importance of accountability mechanisms, strong legislative and independent oversight bodies, and a non-politically influenced judicial system in demonstrating transparency and trust. He called for citizen involvement in governance through various engagement forms to ensure government policies are responsive to people's needs.



In the global geopolitical context, Mr. Bagbin expressed concern about the rising threat of violent extremism, linking it to terrorism and highlighting its significant impact on global security. He noted that the reversals of democratic governance in West Africa had been associated with various forms of extremism.