Bagre Dam to be spilled on Monday, August 19

General News of Saturday, 17 August 2024

Source: 3news

SONABEL, Burkina Faso's power utility, has announced that it will begin spilling water from the Bagre Dam on Monday, August 19.



This decision follows a rise in the dam's upstream water level to 232.82 meters.



The White Volta Basin Secretariat informed regional ministers and NADMO directors of the Upper East, North East, and Northern Regions about the spillage.



Residents along the White Volta River are advised to take precautionary measures to mitigate potential flooding impacts.



Further updates will be provided as available.