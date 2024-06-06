You are here: HomeNews2024 06 06Article 1946984

General News of Thursday, 6 June 2024

    

Source: BBC

Ban fossil fuel ads to save climate, says UN chief

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

UN Secretary General António Guterres UN Secretary General António Guterres

UN Secretary General António Guterres has called for a ban on fossil fuel advertising, likening the industry to "godfathers of climate chaos" who have deceived the public for decades.

He urged countries to ban advertising from fossil fuel companies and for news media and tech companies to stop taking fossil fuel advertising.

Guterres' remarks come as new studies show the rate of warming is increasing, with global heat records continuing to break.

The World Meteorological Organization reported that last year was the hottest on record, and the record could fall again this year.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment