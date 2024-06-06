Ban fossil fuel ads to save climate, says UN chief

General News of Thursday, 6 June 2024

Source: BBC

UN Secretary General António Guterres has called for a ban on fossil fuel advertising, likening the industry to "godfathers of climate chaos" who have deceived the public for decades.



He urged countries to ban advertising from fossil fuel companies and for news media and tech companies to stop taking fossil fuel advertising.



Guterres' remarks come as new studies show the rate of warming is increasing, with global heat records continuing to break.



The World Meteorological Organization reported that last year was the hottest on record, and the record could fall again this year.