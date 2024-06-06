Ban on noise-making to end today, funeral rites still prohibited

Regional News of Thursday, 6 June 2024

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) is set to announce the conclusion of the ban on drumming and noise-making within the Accra metropolis, effective Thursday, June 6, 2024.



However, the prohibition on funeral rites remains in place until June 13, 2024.



The ban, which began on May 6, 2024, applied to all residents, with strict adherence encouraged by



the AMA.



During the ban, churches were required to conduct activities exclusively within their premises, refrain from using musical instruments, and avoid positioning loudspeakers outside.



Gilbert Nii Ankrah, Head of Public Affairs at AMA, emphasized that while the ban on drumming and noise-making expires, funeral rites are still restricted, advising families to postpone such events to the following weekend.



He commended the public for mostly complying with the ban, although some churches and mosques were found in violation. Ankrah noted that violators would face sanctions as a deterrent.