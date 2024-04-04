Ban on noise-making to start on May 6 – Ga Traditional Council declares

General News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ga Traditional Council has announced that there will be a ban on noise-making ban, from Monday, May 6, to Thursday, June 6, ahead of the Homowo festival.



A statement issued by Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, reiterated the ban's scope, encompassing all noise-making activities such as loudspeakers, drums, tambourines, and clapping of hands within the Ga State.



Additionally, the statement emphasized the prohibition of merry-making and funeral ceremonies during this period.



"Noise-making, including hand clapping, tambourine use, and other musical instruments, is strictly prohibited. Loudspeakers outside religious premises, roadside evangelism, and megaphone use are also banned," the statement indicated.



Furthermore, funeral rites and related activities are to be suspended until a week after the ban is lifted on Thursday, June 13, 2024.



To enforce compliance, the Ga Traditional Council has established a task force in collaboration with REGSEC, various metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies, and security agencies.