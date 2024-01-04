Banda DCE cautions residents against fire outbreaks during harmattan

Regional News of Thursday, 4 January 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Akone Emmanuel, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Banda in the Bono Region, has alerted farmers, especially cashew producers in his constituency, to be very vigilant and desist from any act that could trigger bushfires in their homes and farms.



According to the DCE, it would be very unfortunate for the farmers to sit unconcerned for their investments, essentially their cashew farms, to be burned off through their negligence because fire outbreaks are rampant during harmattan.



He, therefore, asked the residents of Banda to obey basic fire rules as stipulated by the Ghana Fire National Service as the harmattan has intensified.



Speaking in an interview, the DCE stated, “Although the number of fire outbreaks is gradually reducing as I and the chiefs initiated ‘fire outbreak watchdogs’ in the district to observe safety precautions against fire”.



“I ask you to be very cautious during this period of the dry season to avert any inferno, especially in cashew areas, to avoid further loss,” Akone Emmanuel added.