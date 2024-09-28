You are here: HomeNews2024 09 28Article 1986890

Banker robbed at gunpoint in Accra –accused persons remanded

Three men accused of armed robbery have been remanded in custody by the Accra Circuit Court, presided over by Mrs. Evelyn Asamoah.

Peter Amuzu (alias Master Pee), Isaac Eshun (aka Young), and Ibrahim Mohammed (aka King Dawa) allegedly robbed banker Karyen Gabriel at gunpoint on August 19, 2024, stealing her Mercedes Benz C180 and valuables.

Amuzu, already on remand for a separate robbery, recruited Eshun while in custody.

Following their release, they committed the robbery.

The police are pursuing a fourth suspect, Kwame, who is believed to be in possession of the weapon used in the crimes.

