Bantama: Fire destroys wooden structures at North Suntreso

Regional News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: CNR

Several wooden structures used for domestic and commercial purposes at North Suntreso, near the Bantama Baptist Church in Kumasi, were destroyed following a fire outbreak on Wednesday dawn.



The fire also caused the destruction of several personal belongings, including television sets, fridges, and other gadgets.



The early intervention by officers of the Ghana National Fire Service prevented the situation from escalating as more tenders were brought in to help bring it under control.



The public relations officer of the Ghana National Fire Service in the Ashanti region, DO3 Peter Addai, told Citi News that the Komfo Anokye service station had to call for reinforcement when it arrived at the scene.



“Around 2:06 am, we received a distress call reporting a fire outbreak at North Suntreso, opposite the Bantama Baptist Church, and we quickly dispatched our tender at Komfo Anokye. When we got there, the fire was well alight and had burned down eight wooden structures. They had to quickly call in more tenders to come and help, so we used about three fire tenders to extinguish the fire, and there were no casualties.”



Although the actual cause of the fire outbreak has not been identified, fire officers suspect an illegal electricity connection may have played a key role in the incident.



DO3, therefore, advised the public to be careful in handling live wires and employ the services of certified electricians in all electrical connections.



“We want to advise that since we are still in the harmattan season, we have to be careful how we use electricity and electrical devices. We advise that people do genuine connections to prevent fire outbreaks. Certified electricians must be engaged in electrical connections.”