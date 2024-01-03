Barima Sarpong picks number two in Afigya Sekyere East NPP polls, tipped to win

Politics of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

Source: Kwame Kodua, Contributor

A communication specialist and a political scientist with a law background, Barima Sarpong, has been heavily tipped to win the Afigya Sekyere East New Patriotic Party ( NPP) internal primaries after successfully filing for the seat.



The fast emerging political asset, who picked position number two at the balloting process, rose through the ranks of the New Patriotic Party from the grassroot and heads into the contest with the endorsement of the masses.



Born on November 17, 1982 in Dawu in the Ashanti region, Richard Barima Sarpong had his basic education at Dawu LA JHS before heading to Adu Gyamfi SHS for his secondary education.



A further educational career at University of Ghana and Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) pushed the young political activist into Mountcrest University, where he studied Bachelor of Law (LLB) on his way to Ghana School of Law dubbed Makola.



The versatile political scientist also studied Legal Insurance at Ghana Insurance College in an array of other courses pursued.



As an everpresent figure in the Afigya Sekyere East Constituency, Richard Barima Sarpong networked himself with the grassroot voters and top party officials.



His versatility in the world of work saw him shaping the National Health Insurance Authority , where he is the official Spokesperson with his communication strategies.



Industry players and pollsters heavily tipped Richard Barima Sarpong to emerge winner at the selection process as the New Patriotic Party heads to the poll to decide their next badge of Parliamentary candidates for seats they have sitting Members of Parliaments across the country.