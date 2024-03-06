Barker Vormawor calls for disbandment of Public Procurement Authority

General News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Oliver Barker Vormawor, the founder of Fix The Country, has criticized the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), branding the majority of Ghanaians as thieves due to perceived corruption and inefficiency within the institution.



In a post on X, Vormawor called for the disbandment of the PPA, alleging that it has failed in its purpose to promote fair competition and save money through competitive procurement.



He argued that the current procurement system in Ghana rewards corruption, leading to a situation where "every 9 in 10 Ghanaian has become or been made a thief."



Vormawor lamented the broken state of the system and suggested that those benefiting from corruption are resistant to change. He emphasized the need for reform in the procurement system to address issues of corruption and promote fairness.



