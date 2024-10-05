Barker-Vormawor refutes “secret release” rumors, describes dire jail conditions

General News of Saturday, 5 October 2024

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a leading activist of the Democracy Hub demonstrations, has denied reports that he has been secretly released from police custody.



In a Facebook post shared from his jail cell, Barker-Vormawor disclosed that he has been held in poor conditions for days, going without basic amenities such as water for bathing.



"I assure you that this is



Read full articlea lie… Writing to you from a jail cell, where we haven’t even had water to bathe in three days,” he stated.



His post stressed that these rumors are likely intended to undermine the resolve of protesters and sow mistrust within the movement.



Despite these conditions, Barker-Vormawor reaffirmed his commitment to continue advocating against illegal mining, also known as galamsey, which has become a critical issue in Ghana.



The activist, along with 52 others, was arrested during a peaceful protest against the government's handling of the galamsey crisis. Barker-Vormawor faces multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit unlawful assembly and disturbing public peace.



Legal representatives have criticized the police for denying the protesters access to legal services and medical care during their detention.



Barker-Vormawor was later transferred to the Police Hospital after his health deteriorated, following several hours of being denied treatment, according to family sources.



Read his Facebook post below:



It has come to my attention that a deliberate and pernicious rumor is being circulated that I have been secretly released and sworn to secrecy.



I assure you that this is a lie. A lie surely intended to break the resolve of our fronts through mistrust. See through it.



Believe me when I say that, I understand profoundly the moral decay of the republic and in our quest to fight for the very soul of this country. I will continue to lead from the front. Not the back like the cowardice of our “leaders”.



I am prepared to receive twice the punishment of the next man. And when a cheek is struck, I will turn the next cheek. Trusting that posterity will judge us more fairly. Tomorrow will redeem us, and make whole our sacrifice.



Writing to you from a jail cell, where we haven’t even had water to bathe in three (3) days. I assure you of my full commitment to this struggle.



Ghana I believe, will rise above its current station. True dignity and Justice will be restored to our people. In our lifetime, or we must die trying.



Shalom.



#StopGalamseyNow

#FreetheCitizens