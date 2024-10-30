You are here: HomeNews2024 10 30Article 2000207

Barker-Vormawor releases secretly recorded minister’s phone call

A recording has surfaced involving #FixTheCountry activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor and an alleged minister, discussing a potential meeting with the Finance Minister to address national issues.

The recording follows Barker-Vormawor’s earlier claim that he was offered a $1 million bribe by National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah to halt his activism.

Barker-Vormawor stresses the need for transparent dialogue, while the alleged minister assures him of safe passage to Ghana. National Security has denied the bribery allegation and filed a defamation suit.

The case is ongoing in Ghana's High Court.

