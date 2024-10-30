Barker-Vormawor releases secretly recorded minister’s phone call

General News of Wednesday, 30 October 2024

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

A recording has surfaced involving #FixTheCountry activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor and an alleged minister, discussing a potential meeting with the Finance Minister to address national issues.



The recording follows Barker-Vormawor’s earlier claim that he was offered a $1 million bribe by National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah to halt his activism.



Barker-Vormawor stresses the need for transparent dialogue, while the alleged minister assures him of safe passage to Ghana. National Security has denied the bribery allegation and filed a defamation suit.



The case is ongoing in Ghana's High Court.