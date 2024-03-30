Basic schools in Sunyani municipality closed for late Omanhene's funeral rites

General News of Saturday, 30 March 2024

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced the closure of all basic schools in the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono Region from Tuesday, 2 April to Friday, 5 April 2024.



This decision comes as the Sunyani Traditional Council prepares to conduct the final funeral rites for the late Omanhene of Sunyani, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II.



Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II passed away on 24 July 2022, at the age of 77, after a brief illness at the Bono Teaching Hospital. In accordance with tradition and to honor his memory, the GES has mandated the closure of all basic schools within the Sunyani Traditional area during the funeral rites.



The closure aims to ensure that students remain indoors and observe the cultural significance of the funeral rites. It is a gesture of respect and recognition of the late Omanhene's contributions to the Sunyani community and the region as a whole.



During this period, teachers, students, and parents are expected to participate in or support the funeral activities as a mark of respect for the late Omanhene. Regular school activities will resume after the funeral rites are concluded.



