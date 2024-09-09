Basic schools re-open tomorrow as GES reverses to original calendar

General News of Monday, 9 September 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

Basic schools in Ghana are set to reopen tomorrow, marking the start of the 2024/2025 academic year and officially restoring the September academic calendar, which was disrupted by COVID-19.



The first term will run for 15 weeks, ending on December 18, 2024.



The second term begins on January 7, 2025, and ends on April 16, while the third term starts on May 6 and concludes on July 24.



The Ghana Education Service aims to normalize the school calendar and ensure smooth operations after years of adjustment due to the pandemic.