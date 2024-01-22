Bawku: Mahama urges military-police collaboration for safety

General News of Monday, 22 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama has urged the military and the Police service to collaborate in ensuring safety and security in the Bawku municipality.



The call comes in response to the recent unfortunate incident resulting in the death of three individuals amid rising tensions in the area.



Expressing his sadness in a Facebook post, Mahama acknowledged the complexities faced by the military in maintaining peace in Bawku. Despite these challenges, he emphasized the importance of a coordinated effort between the military and the police to ensure the safety and security not only in the Bawku municipality but across the entire nation.



The fatalities occurred following a reported gunfight between armed men and Ghana Armed Forces personnel, resulting in three deaths, while one individual managed to escape.



Mahama's statement highlights the need for a joint approach to address the security concerns in the region and underscores the broader importance of collaborative efforts nationwide.



Read John Mahama's Facebook post below:



"I am deeply saddened and disturbed by recent developments in the Bawku municipality and the killing of three men, as confirmed by soldiers from the Ghana Armed Forces.



"While I recognise that our security services face the difficult task of securing peace in the Bawku area, the military must work hand in hand with the police to provide safety and security in the Bawku municipality and across the nation.



"As a former Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, I urge the military personnel to remember their duty to protect the people and uphold the peace.



"My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this difficult time, even as I call upon the people of Bawku to endeavour to promote and consolidate peace to enable the positive development of the municipality of Bawku.



"Let us all work together to ensure justice is served and peace is restored in Bawku."