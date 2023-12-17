Bawku conflict: Bawumia is doing a lot of things right – Prof Smart

Politics of Sunday, 17 December 2023

Professor Smart Sarpong, a Senior Research Fellow of the Kumasi Technical University, has lauded Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his efforts in initiating peace talks in the longstanding chieftaincy dispute between the Kusasis and Mamprusis in Bawku in the Northern region.



According to him, despite being a Mamprusi, one of the feuding groups, Dr. Bawumia has taken a bold step to address the conflict and has urged both factions to cease hostilities.



"I have to commend what Dr. Bawumia has done; in my opinion, I think he is doing a lot of things right. His team and those around him are also doing a lot of things right," he said while speaking on Peace FM's Kokrokoo on December 13, 2023.



He added "I am happy that the Vice President has found it needful as part of his first step to go there (Bawku) despite belonging to one of the feuding groups. That was a very beautiful gesture, so, I commend him and his team for doing that, and for taking this strategic step to resolve the conflict in Bawku."



During his visit, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the need for Mamprusis and Kusasis to unite for sustainable development in the area.



The Vice President expressed concern over the conflict's toll on lives, property, and the disruption of economic and social activities in Bawku.



"As a son of the North, I am very pained by the conflict that we have in Bawku between Kusasis and Mamprusis over Chieftaincy," Dr. Bawumia said.



Addressing the impact of the chieftaincy dispute on development, Dr. Bawumia urged the people of Bawku to come together, stating, "The problem our people face is poverty and underdevelopment. As president, in shaa Allah, I will contribute immensely to uplifting our people from poverty and underdevelopment."



The Vice President called for adherence to due process in resolving chieftaincy issues, emphasizing that the constitution of Ghana provides clear guidelines for dispute resolution through the House of Chiefs and, ultimately, the Supreme Court.



"Fighting and killing each other can never resolve a chieftaincy dispute. As President, in shaa Allah, I shall respect the constitution and ensure the state of Ghana is peaceful and secure," Dr. Bawumia declared.







