Source: GNA

Bawku conflict: Use non-violence means to resolve your differences – Peace Council

Peace Council expressed sorrow over the renewed violence Peace Council expressed sorrow over the renewed violence

The Upper East Regional Peace Council has urged Bawku residents to adopt non-violent methods in resolving the ongoing chieftaincy dispute, which has led to over 20 deaths and numerous injuries since last week.

In a statement, Peace Council Chairman Alhaji Sumaila Issaka expressed sorrow over the renewed violence, calling for restraint and support for security forces to restore order.

He emphasized the need for calm, especially with upcoming annual festivals and the general election approaching. The recent clashes reportedly began after a disputed chief returned to Bawku, sparking gunfire and tragic losses.

