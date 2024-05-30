You are here: HomeNews2024 05 30Article 1944146

Source: GNA

Bawumia, Mahama agree on need for tax reforms

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and John Dramani Mahama Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and John Dramani Mahama

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Dramani Mahama, the 2024 flagbearers for the NPP and NDC respectively, both support a simplified tax regime to ease business pressures.

Speaking at the CEO summit, they proposed new tax systems to improve compliance and transparency.

Dr. Bawumia advocated for a flat tax system and a tax amnesty to reset tax obligations, while Mr. Mahama emphasized setting optimal tax limits and simplifying VAT collection.

Mahama also pledged to abolish the e-levy and reduce burdensome taxes and audits. Both aim to make tax computation easier and more predictable for businesses.

