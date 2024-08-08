Bawumia, Napo meet former MPs for strategic move

Politics of Thursday, 8 August 2024

Source: Daily Guide

In a bid to strengthen the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2024 election campaign, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempreh, met with former MPs at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.



The gathering aimed to tap into the valuable experience of these former leaders, seeking their advice on campaigning and strategy.



Dr. Bawumia highlighted the need for unity and collaboration to ensure electoral success.



The meeting underscored the party’s commitment to leveraging its members' expertise for a strong and unified campaign effort.