Source: GNA

Bawumia advocates broad-based road tolling system in Ghana

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has advocated for a more inclusive and digitalized road-tolling system to boost revenue for road infrastructure development in Ghana.

Speaking at the 50th Anniversary of the Ghana Highway Authority, he emphasized the need to address the inequities in the current tolling system by broadening the base to involve more citizens.

Dr. Bawumia highlighted that Ghana requires $12 billion to address the road maintenance backlog and urged for public-private partnerships (PPPs) as a solution to bridge the funding gap.

He also called for innovative financing models to ensure sustainable revenue for the country’s road network.

