Bawumia advocates for land digitisation amid rising land disputes

General News of Friday, 3 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Following the tragic killing of a military officer in Kasoa due to a land dispute, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has underscored the urgent need for land digitisation in Ghana.



During his campaign tour in the Western Region, Dr. Bawumia reiterated this call while engaging with religious leaders, emphasizing the critical importance of digitising land records to address land guard challenges effectively.



"The recent tragic incident in Kasoa underscores the urgent need for land digitisation in Ghana. We cannot continue to lose lives and properties due to land disputes.



"Digitising land records will not only help prevent such conflicts but also ensure transparency and efficiency in land administration," Dr Bawumia said.