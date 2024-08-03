You are here: HomeNews2024 08 03Article 1966286

Bawumia announces conversion of SDA College of Education, others into University College

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Ghana's Vice President, has announced plans to upgrade SDA College of Education and similar institutions to full-fledged university colleges.

This move is part of the government’s effort to enhance teacher training quality.

The upgrade will follow a comprehensive assessment of each college’s capacity, infrastructure, and compliance with regulatory standards.

Additionally, SDA College will introduce a new grading policy in the 2024/2025 academic year, emphasizing student conduct and professional behavior. T

he college's Principal has also requested modern facilities to support its expected growth.

