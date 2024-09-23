You are here: HomeNews2024 09 23Article 1984706

Source: 3news

Bawumia announces plan to introduce solar-powered outboard motors to curb age-old premix fuel issues

Vice President and NPP Flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced a new solution to end the long-standing premix fuel issues for fisherfolk.

During his campaign in Saltpond, he proposed the introduction of solar-powered outboard motors to replace the need for premix fuel.

Bawumia explained that despite efforts like premix automation, challenges remain. He believes solar-powered motors will provide a permanent solution.

The pilot phase is expected to start soon, with the solar motors allowing fishermen to rely on sunlight to charge their boats, eliminating the need for premix fuel.

