Bawumia announces plan to introduce solar-powered outboard motors to curb age-old premix fuel issues

Politics of Monday, 23 September 2024

Source: 3news

Vice President and NPP Flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced a new solution to end the long-standing premix fuel issues for fisherfolk.



During his campaign in Saltpond, he proposed the introduction of solar-powered outboard motors to replace the need for premix fuel.



Bawumia explained that despite efforts like premix automation, challenges remain. He believes solar-powered motors will provide a permanent solution.



The pilot phase is expected to start soon, with the solar motors allowing fishermen to rely on sunlight to charge their boats, eliminating the need for premix fuel.