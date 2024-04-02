Bawumia asserts government's commitment to Ghana Police Service

General News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia inaugurated a state-of-the-art police station in Asakraka, located in the Kwahu South District of the Eastern Region.



Addressing the gathering at the commissioning ceremony, Dr. Bawumia praised the innovative brick architecture of the new police station, highlighting its departure from the conventional block designs commonly seen in Ghana.



Describing the brick-model police station as a commendable novelty, Dr. Bawumia applauded the Ghana Police Service, under the leadership of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Akuffo Dampare, for embracing this modern approach to infrastructure.



Notably, this marks the completion of two ultra-modern police stations in Kwahu, an achievement underscored by Dr. Bawumia, who also serves as the Chairman of the Police Council.



Emphasizing the significance of the newly inaugurated police station, Dr. Bawumia emphasized its role in enhancing law and order within Asakraka and its surrounding areas.



Acknowledging the pivotal role played by the Police Service in safeguarding lives and property, Dr. Bawumia urged the public to extend their support and cooperation to law enforcement agencies.



In his remarks, Dr. Bawumia lauded the government's commitment to equipping the Police Service with modern resources, citing the provision of helicopters, armoured vehicles, and motorcycles as examples of such support.



Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare expressed gratitude for the commissioning of the new police station and thanked Dr. Bawumia for his ongoing support to both him and the Police Service.