Bawumia begins distribution of 'One Student, One Tablet' programme

General News of Friday, 14 June 2024

Source: GNA

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has handed over thousands of computer tablets to students at Opoku Ware School in Kumasi and commissioned the first smart-school block.



This initiative fulfills the Government’s pledge to create an ICT-driven educational environment. The tablets are pre-loaded with textbooks, sample exam questions, and other educational aids.



Bawumia highlighted the Government’s long-term vision to prepare students for the fourth industrial revolution through technology-based teaching. He noted that no other African country has provided such comprehensive educational materials.



The school's headmaster and the Minister of Education praised the program, emphasizing its importance in modernizing education.