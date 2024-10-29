Bawumia benefits from galamsey; don’t trust him – Solomon Owusu

Politics of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Source: myxyzonline.com

Solomon Owusu of the Movement for Change has criticized the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration for allegedly enabling illegal mining, or galamsey, which he says harms Ghana’s environment and benefits key NPP figures.



Owusu claimed that Vice President Bawumia, now NPP’s presidential candidate, is unlikely to address the issue due to galamsey funders' support for the party’s campaigns.



He urged Ghanaians to support Alan Kyerematen, the Movement’s candidate, promising that under his Great Transformation Plan, mining would be paused for a year to clean up the sector and tackle corruption.