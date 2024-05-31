Bawumia calls for broad-based road tolls to fund road infrastructure

Politics of Friday, 31 May 2024

Source: GNA

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and NPP flagbearer, has advocated for reintroducing and broadening road tolls to fund Ghana’s road infrastructure development.



During a tour in the Volta Region, he addressed concerns about poor road conditions, noting that the government lacks sufficient funds for infrastructure projects.



Bawumia proposed that a comprehensive toll system could generate necessary revenue, emphasising the need for innovative funding approaches and private sector involvement.



He criticised the reliance on the government budget for all road projects and suggested a lease payment option similar to the model used in advancing the nation’s digital agenda.