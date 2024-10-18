Bawumia campaign accuses Mahama of being out of touch with current affairs

Politics of Friday, 18 October 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Communications for the Bawumia 2024 presidential campaign, has criticized former President John Dramani Mahama, accusing him of being out of touch with the realities in Ghana.



Aboagye's remarks, shared in an October 17 Facebook post, were in response to comments by Mahama that he claims show a lack of awareness of key issues, such as the success of the Free SHS policy.



He mocked Mahama’s past controversial statements about going to the bank and playing football in the early hours, suggesting they further highlight the former president's disconnection from current affairs.